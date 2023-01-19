NEWS

Obasanjo drops a bombshell, Speaks On Those Who Stopped MKO Abiola From Becoming President

The former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has described those who stopped Late MKO Abiola from becoming president after he won the June 12, 1993 election as ‘bad belle’.

Meanwhile, following his endorsement of Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP presidential campaign council has slammed Obasanjo and accused him of attempting to secure a third term through proxy.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said on Wednesday that those who prevented Late MKO Abiola from becoming President in 1993 were “bad belle” people.

Obasanjo made this statement at a celebration for the 100th anniversary of the Baptist Boys High School (BBHS) in Abeokuta.

Obasanjo claimed that if it hadn’t been for “Nigerian bad belle,” the high school would have produced two Nigerian presidents, despite the fact that both he and Abiola were graduates.

“Chief M. K. O. Abiola, the first communication industry millionaire in Nigeria and the acclaimed winner of the 1993 Presidential election was in a class by himself. If not for Nigerian bad belle, M. K. O. Abiola would have been President and with me as President, we would have needed one more old student of BBHS to be President for us to permanently locate it in BBHS after three times. And that is a challenge for up- and- coming generations of old boys,” he said.

