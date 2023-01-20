Obasanjo Clears The Air on Why He is Endorsing Peter Obi For President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has again clarified why he decided to throw his weight behind Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP). According to him, Nigeria doesn’t deserve a leader with bad character.

Obasanjo stated this on Thursday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while featuring in an interactive session organized by the Experiential Leadership in Africa (TEL-Africa) program with the theme: “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa.”

In his New Year’s message to Nigerians, entitled: “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians,” Obasanjo had backed Obi’s candidacy because “he has an edge” over other candidates. Expectedly, Obasanjo’s position ruffled the feathers of some leading candidates in the presidential race.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Tinubu, described Obasanjo’s backing of Obi as “worthless,” while his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, said it was Obasanjo’s personal wish, which did not reflect the opinion or “position of the overwhelming majority of Nigerians across the country.” Speaking at the interactive session, Obasanjo said he did not use the word “endorsed” in the open letter as he only expressed his opinion on the candidates. “Whether the letter is public or not, I believe that if I know what is right and don’t put it where it should be, I will be punished by God.” It means dumb. “The words I’ve used are that certain candidates have an edge, and it all boils down to character, track record, vision, and what you see in this man as a child of God.” “They all said they claimed to be my mentee, and of course I’m not going to deny that.” But I also admit that if you’re my mentee, I know you a little bit. I have to.

Global_reporter (

)