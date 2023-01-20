Obasanjo claims Obi is a superior candidate to the others.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Only an “unpatriotic and bad Nigerian,” according to former president Olusegun Obasanjo, would support a candidate with a bad reputation.

In an interactive session of the Experiential Leadership in Africa conference with the theme “Executive Decisions, Indecisions, and Leadership Development in Africa,” Obasanjo spoke on Thursday in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

The former president asserted that Peter Obi was his preferred candidate for the position of president while defending his selection of the Labour Party’s nominee.

According to The Punch, the former president endorsed Obi in his New Year’s message to Nigerians, saying, “My appeal to all Nigerians, particularly young Nigerians.”

In response to a claim that he had endorsed Obi, Obasanjo insisted that he had only expressed his opinion on the candidates and had not used the word “endorse.”

Obasanjo declared, “Whether the letter is open or not, what I believe is that if I know what is right and I do not put it where it should be, I will be punished by God.”

I said that one candidate in particular has an advantage. All things considered, I consider this man’s character, record, vision, and your perception of him as a child of God.

“I said they all claimed to be my mentees, and of course, I won’t deny that, but if you are my mentee, they must also admit that I know them somewhat, and if I then know them somewhat, I must be right to say… ” ” I have done this before. You have seen that what I said about President Buhari’s lack of economic knowledge is accurate. I wasn’t trying to bring him down; he knows who he is and will admit it. When Buhari was the military head of state, he claimed that his frontline did not extend outside of Nigeria’s borders, which is unfortunate. This is why I said that his understanding of foreign affairs is also very limited.

“But what do you have, then?” Why should you, as a Nigerian, vote for someone whose character, reputation, and way of life you would not want for your children? is the only sentence I included in a letter that was almost six and a half pages long.

If this is who you are, what do you want God to do with you? He continued, “You are either wicked, unpatriotic, or a truly awful citizen of this country.”

For the past three days, I have spoken with about 35 young people, and they have all expressed concern for corruption, education, and security. Who then can address these issues?

In response to the question of whether multiparty systems have hampered development in Nigeria, Obasanjo blamed leadership rather than the multiparty system for the nation’s underdevelopment.

