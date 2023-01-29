Obasanjo Cannot Even Sway Members Of His Family Let Alone The Nation-Bello Masari On Obi’s Endorsement

The executive Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has taken a swipe at the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Olusegun Obasanjo, who is a well-respected Elder statesman had in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the first day of the year endorsed the former Governor of Anambra State adding that he has an edge over other presidential candidates.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party is currently enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on social media platforms.

Reacting to the endorsement in an exclusive interview on TVC News, Governor Aminu Bello Masari stated that the only relevance of the endorsement is Olusegun Obasanjo’s vote.

He added; “Obasanjo cannot even sway members of his family let alone sways the nation”

You can watch the video here;

News Source – TVC News YouTube Channel

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

