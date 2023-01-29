NEWS

Obasanjo Cannot Even Sway Members Of His Family Let Alone The Nation-Bello Masari On Obi’s Endorsement

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 25 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Obasanjo Cannot Even Sway Members Of His Family Let Alone The Nation-Bello Masari On Obi’s Endorsement

The executive Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari has taken a swipe at the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo over his endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Olusegun Obasanjo, who is a well-respected Elder statesman had in his goodwill message to Nigerians on the first day of the year endorsed the former Governor of Anambra State adding that he has an edge over other presidential candidates.

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party is currently enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on social media platforms.

Reacting to the endorsement in an exclusive interview on TVC News, Governor Aminu Bello Masari stated that the only relevance of the endorsement is Olusegun Obasanjo’s vote.

He added; “Obasanjo cannot even sway members of his family let alone sways the nation”

You can watch the video here;

News Source – TVC News YouTube Channel

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds
News )

#Obasanjo #Sway #Members #Family #NationBello #Masari #Obis #EndorsementObasanjo Cannot Even Sway Members Of His Family Let Alone The Nation-Bello Masari On Obi’s Endorsement Publish on 2023-01-29 11:54:09



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 25 mins ago
0 329 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

4 mins ago

2023 Presidency: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa

12 mins ago

Peter Obi Reacts After A Young Secondary School Pupil Donates Money For His Campaign

19 mins ago

Reactions As Obi Receives Cash Donation From An SS2 Female Student With Igbo And Yoruba Names

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button