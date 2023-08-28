NYSC Called Hannatu Up In 2001 But She Didn’t Complete Her Service, I Don’t Know Why – Adeluola

Kayode Adeluola, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria has come out to say that Hannatu Musawa has not broken any law by serving as a minister, as well as a corper in the National Youth Service Corp.

According to Adeluola who appeared in an interview on Channels television tonight…

“We understand that she had been called up to serve in 2001 but she didn’t complete her service. I don’t know why but I don’t want to use the word ‘abscond’ because then that would suggest there was some wrong doing. I do not know under what circumstances she started and did not complete it. Now there are people who are complaining that she is a youth corp member and she is right now a minister of the federal republic of Nigeria. Now the question is, is there any wrong doing?”

“Once you graduate from a University or polytechnic, the law demands that you serve the nation as a youth corp member, provided you are below the age of 30. She is a young person, clearly and she has been called up to serve as a minister. Are we now backtracking from the whole idea of not being too young to rule? Otherwise you are saying that once you have not served, still under 30, you cannot be called up for national service as minister.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 4:30

