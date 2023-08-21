Nyesom Wike’s Reply When Asked Which Party’s Flag He’s Going To Hang In Office As FCT Minister

Today, the 45 ministers who were screened and cleared by the Nigerian Senate have been inaugurated into office. This came days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assigned the ministers to their various portfolios.

The swearing in, which took place at the Presidential Villa on Monday, saw the likes of Nyesom Wike, a Federal Capital Territory Minister and others take the oath of office. Shortly after that, Nyesom Wike, after assuming office, spoke to journalists during his media briefing.

When asked by a ThisDay journalist as the Federal Capital Territory minister and if he’s to follow trends, the sitting minister usually flags the winning Party’s flag and, in this case, it’s APC. So in your own case, which one are you going to flag?

Replying to that question, Wike said “So the problem of FCT is about flags. We are talking about how to restore FCT, improve the infrastructure, sanitize the place. Your own worry is which flag to fly. Even if it’s the world’s flag, bring it.

Why are we concentrating on flag? Bring APC, PDP or Labour Party, I will use them if that is the problem here, as he’s there to satisfy Nigerians, work for FCT and to achieve the promises the President made to the people of FCT.

