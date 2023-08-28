‘Nyesom Wike Will Bring Sanity To Abuja, But He’s Still Being Seen As A Judas’ -Senator Shehu Sani

According to the Punch papers, Former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, has advised Nyesom Wike, the new Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, to consider switching to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Rivers State, actively supported the presidential ambition of the APC’s National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, during the last general elections, going against PDP’s standard flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar.

Senator Shehu Sani, in an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, shared his perspective, stating, “I suggest Nyesom Wike simply joins the APC to serve the party while allowing the PDP to fulfill its role as an opposition party.”

Sani, a respected figure within the Peoples Democratic Party, emphasized that Wike’s political career could benefit from joining the APC rather than straddling between both parties, which could lead to confusion and instability.

He further elaborated, “Wike’s performance ability as the FCT minister is unquestionable. His competence will bring order to Abuja. However, his current position might be viewed as trading integrity for political gain. Defecting would allow him to fully serve President Tinubu and the APC.”

