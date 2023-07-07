Nyesom Wike: What are you looking for in where you did not sow?- Asari Dokubo to Rotimi Amaechi

Nyesom Wike, the former Governor of Rivers State, is being discussed as a potential candidate for a ministerial position in President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet. In light of these speculations, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, a former militant from the Niger Delta region, has made claims that Rotimi Amaechi, the former Governor of Rivers State, is quietly vying for the ministerial slot from Rivers.

According to Asari Dokubo, Nyesom Wike should be given the ministerial slot from Rivers because he is more deserving of it than any member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. He further asserts that Rotimi Amaechi did not support President Tinubu during the elections and therefore should not expect to benefit from where he did not sow.

Asari Dokubo, in a video that lasted 52 minutes and 28 seconds, stated, “I have come across various objections from APC members regarding Nyesom Wike’s nomination as Minister. Let me state the truth: under Rotimi Amaechi, APC members in Rivers State did not support Ahmed Bola Tinubu. You can quote me on this; they neither voted for him nor worked for him. The majority of the people Nyesom Wike instructed in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) also did not work for Tinubu.”

He further added, “You are opposing the President and yet you expect him to appoint you as a Minister? That will never happen! Rotimi Amaechi, Nyesom Wike defeated you in your own territory. Why are you expecting rewards where you did not invest? Whether we like Nyesom Wike or not, he risked everything to support Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s bid for the Presidency. And for that, he deserves to reap what he sowed.”

Alhaji Asari Dokubo made these remarks during a live stream on Facebook a few hours ago.

