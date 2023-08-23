Nyesom Wike Used His Political Dynamism To His Own Advantage To Get What He Wants’ -Hon. Ayodeji Adarabierin

According to The Sun paper, Hon. Ayodeji Adarabierin, an APC stalwart in Ekiti State, has commended the appointment of Nyesom Wike, former Governor of Rivers State, as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in the Peoples Democratic Party, officially assumed his role after a recent press briefing.

Reportedly, Nyesom Wike, along with several other PDP Governors, supported Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidential bid. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerged victorious in the presidential election against formidable competitors such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Ayodeji Adarabierin remarked, “Wike skillfully utilized his political prowess to achieve his objectives. Moreover, he is a perfect fit for the role. He possesses the requisite qualifications and excelled as a Governor. He has demonstrated his commitment through his actions prior to, during, and following the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He went on to add, “He stood unwaveringly by President Tinubu throughout that period, and he is now reaping the rewards of his loyalty. This epitomizes the typical political expectation that individuals who have put in effort should reap the benefits. Wike put in the work, and now he is reaping the benefits. It’s akin to an accord between him and the president, which has been fulfilled.”

