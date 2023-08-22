Nyesom Wike Used His Political Dynamism To His Own Advantage To Get What He Wants – Adarabierin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, Hon Ayodeji Adarabierin, has hailed the appointment of former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nyesom Wike, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party assumed office yesterday after his press briefing.

It was reported that Nyesom Wike, with some other PDP Governors worked for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to become President. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress defeated other strong contenders including Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party to clinch the apex political seat in the country.

The Sun paper reported that Ayodeji Adarabierin said; “Wike used his political dynamism to his own advantage to get what he wants. Also, he is a round peg in a round hole. He is qualified for the position and did well as Governor. He has paid his dues before, during and after the election of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

He added; “He actually stood by President Tinubu all through the time and he was reaping the fruit of that today this is one of the expectations of an average politician that those who have worked should benefit He has worked and he is benefitting. It is like a kind of accord between him and the president that has been fulfilled.”

Penkelemesi (

)