Nyesom Wike Used His Political Dynamism To His Own Advantage To Get What He Wants – Adarabierin

Ekiti State All Progressives Congress (APC) leader Hon. Ayodeji Adarabierin applauds President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s selection of former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to the position of Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Peoples Democratic Party leader Nyesom Wike took office Wednesday after addressing the press.

It has been revealed that PDP Governor Nyesom Wike helped Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu win the presidency. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State and the current leader of the All Progressives Congress, won the top political office in Nigeria after facing off against formidable opponents like Labour Party candidate Peter Obi, Peoples Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“Wike used his political dynamism to his own advantage to get what he wants,” Ayodeji Adarabierin was quoted as saying in The Sun paper. He fits his environment like a round peg in a round hole. He is competent and served admirably as Governor. President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) can say, “He has paid his dues before, during, and after his election.”

He went on to say, “He actually stood by President Tinubu all through the time, and he was reaping the fruit of that today; this is one of the expectations of an average politician, that those who have worked should benefit.” He earned this reward for his efforts. It’s almost as if he and the president had some sort of unspoken agreement, and now it’s been realised.

Adigsss (

)