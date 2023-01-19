Nyesom Wike Threatens To Bury PDP If The Party Dares To Announce His Suspension From The Party

A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has blasted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party for suggesting that they will consider suspending him because of his insistence not to support the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar.

Nyesom Wike stated that he has been waiting patiently for the Peoples Democratic Party to sack him from the party as they have threatened to do. Nyesom Wike stated that he will show PDP his true colours the day that the leadership of the party will announce that they have sacked him from the party.

Nyesom Wike went on to tell the leadership of the party at national level that he knows that the party is not together as it stands, but he will bury the party if he is sacked from the party. Nyesom Wike also criticized some of members of PDP who has been abusing him on television.

Nyesom Wike also told the people of Rivers State that he has instructed leaders of the party to tell them what to do during the election. Nyesom Wike went on to say that he will not publicly reveal the strategy he will use during the election but he will instruct the people of the state of what to do during the election.

Watch From The 4:40 Minute Of The Video Below:



