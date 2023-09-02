NEWS

Nyesom Wike Started Fighting For The South After His Bid To Be VP To Atiku Failed – Dele Momodu

Mr. Dele Momodu, a veteran journalist and the director of communications for the presidential campaigns of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa, reportedly conveyed a message to Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, on February 25th. Momodu emphasized that Wike was not the sole proprietor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and could face disciplinary action for any misconduct.

As reported by Thisday paper online, Momodu stated, “Nyesom Wike began advocating for the South only after his aspirations to become Vice President alongside Alhaji Atiku Abubakar were thwarted. When did Wike assume the role of the South’s champion? Wasn’t it after his bid to be Vice President alongside Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was declined or after he was denied the opportunity to handpick the most coveted ministerial portfolios, as he did from President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?”

He further questioned, “Would Wike have openly criticized Alhaji Atiku Abubakar if he had been chosen as the running mate prior to the presidential election?”

It’s worth noting that former Governor Nyesom Wike recently asserted his independence within the party, stating in an interview with a Channels Television correspondent that he had sought and received permission from the party, rendering him unaccountable to any censure.

