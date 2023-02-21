This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike says he has no intention to decamp to the APC.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has again said that he has no intention or plan to decamp to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This is true even though he opposes assigning the presidency to the South and calls the rumors linking him to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “speculative.”

The Ikwere-born politician insisted that he is still an unrepentant member of the major opposition party despite his conflicts with the PDP.

In Port Harcourt on Monday, the governor made this statement at the 114th annual session of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers.

I am not and will not join the APC, he declared. But they’ve persuaded me that they deserve to be honored as national champions.

He remembered how the governors of the ruling party, particularly those from the north, had insisted that during the primary elections, power must shift to the south.

He continued, “The governors of the APC said that given the state of the nation, they wanted to maintain its integrity and that the presidency should be given to the South.

After declaring war on his party’s presidential nominee, the Rivers helmsman is reportedly collaborating with the APC and its candidate on a national level.

Since the outcome of the primary election for the major opposition party’s president did not favor him, Wike and his party have been at odds.

Since May 2022, when Atiku Abubakar was named the party’s primary election winner, the governor, who had previously stated he would cooperate with the primary election winner, has stayed resentful.

Content created and supplied by: Trendzhub (via 50minds

News )

#Nyesom #Wike #intention #decamp #APCNyesom Wike says he has no intention to decamp to the APC. Publish on 2023-02-21 07:01:33