Nyesom Wike reveals what Rivers State would do after supreme court stop the ban of old naira notes

Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers State, reacted after the Supreme Court of Nigeria lifted the prohibition on old naira notes.

Remember that the Central Bank of Nigeria last year unveiled new #1000, #500, and #200 notes? Since the beginning, Nigerians have experienced severe naira scarcity. This has forced the federal government to be sued by the governments of Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara.

Governor Nyesom Wike responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling by announcing that the state of Rivers will join the lawsuit against the federal government, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state does not support the policy.

The three states’ governments were praised by Nyesom Wike, who spoke during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

