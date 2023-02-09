NEWS

Nyesom Wike reveals what Rivers State would do after supreme court stop the ban of old naira notes

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike, the executive governor of Rivers State, reacted after the Supreme Court of Nigeria lifted the prohibition on old naira notes.

Photo Credit: Google

Remember that the Central Bank of Nigeria last year unveiled new #1000, #500, and #200 notes? Since the beginning, Nigerians have experienced severe naira scarcity. This has forced the federal government to be sued by the governments of Kogi, Kaduna, and Zamfara.

Governor Nyesom Wike responded to the Supreme Court’s ruling by announcing that the state of Rivers will join the lawsuit against the federal government, stressing that the Peoples Democratic Party in the state does not support the policy.

The three states’ governments were praised by Nyesom Wike, who spoke during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign in the Abua/Odual Local Government Area.

Dear esteemed readers, what is your take on this? please don’t hesitate to like drop your comments in the comment section below.

Jesusbabe (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 325 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Osun Tribunal Verdict: Oyetola, APC Cross Appeal

8 mins ago

PDPs Support of the Redesign Policy Shows That They are an Enemy of the People – Wike

15 mins ago

2023: We will lead the Plateau out of poverty and implement inclusive governance – Dakum, Labour Par

15 mins ago

A Party In Tatters Few Days To Voting, The Sign Of Defeat Are All There To See – Keyamo Drags PDP

26 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button