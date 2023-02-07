This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike Reacts After A G-5 Governor Allegedly Met Senator Ayu, Set To Declare Support For Atiku

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has debunked the claims by the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu that one of the aggrieved PDP governors visited him and offered to declare his support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the Nation Nigeria reports. Nyesom Wike while referring to what Ayu said as a lie also told Nigerians to stop listening to anything Ayu says about the G-5 governors because they are always lies.

Recall that Ayu claimed Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, a member of Wike’s group visited him after the recent fresh primary election in his state, however, Nyesom Wike who spoke at Ogu Mini Stadium, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign inauguration for Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area said that none of the G-5 governors has finally declared their support for Atiku Abubakar.

The Rivers State Governor was quoted saying, “Nobody can blackmail us. We’ll never go and meet anybody. We are who we are. This is not the first time we have battled. This battle we will win at the end of the day.”

Continuing speaking, Nyesom Wike noted that the G-5 governors have concluded on who to support and by God’s grace, their preferred presidential candidate would be the one to win this year’s presidential election.

