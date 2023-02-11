This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike Played The Video Where Iyorchia Ayu Said PDP Has Brought Nigeria Shame To A Large Crowd

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has yesterday reacted after ruling opposition People’s Democratic Party National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu suffered a gaffe during the presidential campaign rally held in Kano State two days ago.

Nyesom Wike who has not been in support of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar because of the refusal of the party Chairman to step down from his position after it was initially agreed on that the party flag bearer and national chairman cannot be from the same region.

This resulted to his non-involvement in the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign rallies having withdrawn his support at the early stage when the campaign was about to be flagged off.

During the PDP campaign rally as held in Kano State, Iyorchia Ayu committed a blunder by saying that PDP has brought shame to the country and people cannot continue to allow them retain power.

However, he was able to make amends as he corrected himself by taking the statement again thereby replaced the People’s Democratic Party with the ruling party All Progressives Congress.

Reacting to this trend, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike yesterday played the short and viral video where the statement was made by Iyorchia Ayu that PDP has brought Nigeria shame to a large crowd of supporters in Eleme, Rivers State.

He buttressed further that maybe he did not mean it but out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh, after which he laid claim to the fact that the PDP in Rivers State has brought them good fortune and will be voted for at all levels in the State.

Click on the link below to watch the video that captured Nyesom Wike’s reaction to the trending issue where he accused his party national chairman of anti-party:

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: DonJay1 (via 50minds

News )

#Nyesom #Wike #Played #Video #Iyorchia #Ayu #PDP #Brought #Nigeria #Shame #Large #CrowdNyesom Wike Played The Video Where Iyorchia Ayu Said PDP Has Brought Nigeria Shame To A Large Crowd Publish on 2023-02-11 11:56:18