Nyesom Wike Once Said That Obi Is The Hero And True Winner Of The 2023 Presidential Election– Kenneth Okonkwo

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, released a statement made by Nyesom Ezenwa Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to Okonkwo, Wike had previously referred to the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, as the hero and true winner of the presidential election that took place on February 25th, 2023.

This information was shared through a post on Kenneth Okonkwo’s official Twitter page on Thursday. Okonkwo went on to mention that according to results posted on the IREV portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Labour Party presidential aspirant clearly won in Rivers state.

Furthermore, Okonkwo said that the entire world is aware that Peter Obi secured victories in more states than any other presidential candidate during the election. Kenneth Okonkwo’s post emphasized that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, had previously acknowledged Peter Obi as the victor of the presidential election. This statement comes amidst discussions and analysis of the election results.

