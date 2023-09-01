NEWS

Nyesom Wike Once Said That Obi Is The Hero And True Winner Of The 2023 Presidential Election– Kenneth Okonkwo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read

Kenneth Okonkwo, a lawyer and spokesperson for the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council, released a statement made by Nyesom Ezenwa Wike, the former governor of Rivers state and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to Okonkwo, Wike had previously referred to the Labour Party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi, as the hero and true winner of the presidential election that took place on February 25th, 2023.

This information was shared through a post on Kenneth Okonkwo’s official Twitter page on Thursday. Okonkwo went on to mention that according to results posted on the IREV portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Labour Party presidential aspirant clearly won in Rivers state.

Furthermore, Okonkwo said that the entire world is aware that Peter Obi secured victories in more states than any other presidential candidate during the election. Kenneth Okonkwo’s post emphasized that Nyesom Wike, the former governor of Rivers state, had previously acknowledged Peter Obi as the victor of the presidential election. This statement comes amidst discussions and analysis of the election results.

HealthTourist (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 21 hours ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Only String Holding PDP Together Is The Hope That Atiku May be Asked To Go For A Rerun’ -Fayose

29 seconds ago

Gov Eno urges Nigerians to embrace farming as solution to subsidy removal

5 mins ago

The Idea That What Happened In Gabon Is An Overthrow Of Democracy Is Unacceptable To Me’ -Odinkalu

10 mins ago

Buhari’s Govt Printed Over N22Trillion & Poured It Into The System Without Backing It Up – Soludo

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button