Nyesom Wike Misled His People About Peter Obi, Now He Wants To Support Tinubu – Daniel Bwala

Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala has alleged that the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike misled the people of Rivers state about supporting Mr Peter Obi of labour party.

It would be recalled that in the next couple of days, Nigerian eligible voters will head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate.

Speaking to Arise Tv in an exclusive interview, Daniel Bwala said Wike has changed his mind to support Tinubu but he doesn’t know how to approach his people.

Hear him “He initially told people that he believes in equity and justice and he would support Mr Peter Obi because he knows his people next alternative is Peter Obi if they are not going to vote Atiku Abubakar. He misled them all this while. Now he want to support Tinubu but he doesn’t know how to go about it. He told the world that by January he is going to announce his candidate and tour across the country to campaign for him. January came and you didn’t move an inch.”

