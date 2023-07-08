“Nyesom Wike Is Our ‘Enemy’ Who Is Fighting Himself So We Are Reaping Out Of His Situation” – Alake

In a recent interview on Channels Television, Dele Henry Alake, the presidential spokesman of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, revealed the reasons why opposition party members like former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike, Olisa Metuh and Pius Anyim paid Tinubu a visit.

Dele Henry Alake said, “the issue of former governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s visit is self explanatory. We can say his meeting with the president is spurred out of the tempestuous nature of his party’s internal political rankings. We see former governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike as a political enemy who is fighting himself and we, as a political party (the All Progressives Congress), are reaping out of his situation. We just have to.”

Regarding Olisah Metuh and Pius Anyim’s visit, Dele Henry Alake said, “they both came to commend President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for putting Nigeria back in the global stage with his initiatives. We appreciate them because it is not all opposition party members that will say the truth or acknowledge what the president is doing.”

WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT THIS?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between first – fourth minutes).

Musingreports (

)