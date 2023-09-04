Nyesom Wike Is Not The Only One Who Spent Money To Keep PDP As A Strong Opposition Party- NWC Member

In a recent report by Punch paper online, an anonymous member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concerns about the prominent role played by former Governor Nyesom Wike within the party. The anonymous committee member believes that unless Nyesom Wike’s influence is curbed, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s efforts to lead a strong opposition in the upcoming election cycle could face significant challenges.

The PDP chieftain pointed out that Wike’s confidence and assertiveness may be fueled by factors not widely known to the public. While some have speculated that Wike’s financial contributions have secured his position, the source emphasized that other governors have also invested substantial resources to keep the PDP as a formidable opposition party. The anonymous NWC member argued that the dominance of individuals aligned with Nyesom Wike within the NWC could hinder Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s ability to assert control over the party. This situation presents a significant dilemma for the PDP, as it seeks to unify and strengthen its position in the political landscape.

Hear him: “There is a reason Wike is boasting the way he is doing. A lot of people are saying what they don’t know. Some have claimed that the leadership of the party cannot challenge him because he (Wike) gave them a lot of money. The truth is that Wike was not the only governor who spent money to keep the PDP as a formidable opposition party”.

In response to these concerns, Timothy Osadolor, the Deputy National Youth Leader of the party, assured PDP members that Nyesom Wike’s influence over the party was approaching its end. Osadolor emphasized that the PDP was not the personal asset of any individual, and internal party issues would be resolved.

Osadolor also pointed out Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s commitment to democratic principles and mentioned the pending ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Court, which could impact the extent of Wike’s influence within the PDP. He called for patience among party members, indicating that the party was actively working to address these concerns.

