Nyesom Wike Is Not A Member Of Our Party – Daniel Bwala

Member of the Presidential Campaign of the Peoples Democratic party, PDP, Daniel Bwala has said that the former governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike is not a member of his party.

He made this statement during an interview held on Arise Television. When asked what he thinks about Nyesom Wike been nominated as minister despite being a member of PDP?, he said, “He is not a member of my party, it’s either he is doing his youth service in the Villa, he is unsabbatical in the villa or he has decided to be an instrument of the governing party against our party.

“Because as soon as he was announced, a video surfaced online where he vowed he would never be a member of APC because the party is synonymous to cancer. And in the other case he said minister will go , I’m not interested.”

How would you react to the statement made by the former member of PDP presidential campaign council?

Celebrityworld (

)