Nyesom Wike: Approval for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium at Risk if accessed early

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has warned that he will cancel the approval given to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign to use Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium if the venue is accessed before the approved hour.

Wike stated that the stadium can only be accessed two days before the rally and that members of the campaign do not have the right to decide when to use the venue.

This development comes amidst a crisis within the PDP, with several stakeholders, including five governors led by Wike, refusing to participate in the party’s presidential campaign over calls for National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu to step down.

The calls for Ayu’s resignation are based on the fact that the PDP presidential candidate and the national chairman cannot come from the same region.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Oyigbo LGA on Friday, Wike specifically warned Abiye Sekibo, the director general of the presidential campaign in the state, not to force his way into the stadium days before the rally.

He also warned that if access is forced again, the approval will be cancelled with immediate effect.

