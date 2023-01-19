This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nyesom Wike 2023 Candidate: What Are The Chances Of The Top 4 Candidates?

In about few days away, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike would hopefully be unveiling his preferred presidential candidate for the 2023 elections. According to reports, the PDP chieftain disclosed that himself and members of the G-5 governors will make their announcement in January 2023.

Many supporters are waiting in anticipation to see the lucky candidate that will eventually win the Governor’s interest. But who is that person that will be his favorite choice for the 2023 election? What are the chances of the 4 leading candidates?

To start with, the probability of Governor Wike declaring his support for Atiku Abubakar of his party is almost equal to zero but can be greater than 1.

As stated in reports, it is because the Governor had said that until a concrete negotiation is made with the PDP flagbearer, he won’t try to support him.

Tinubu on the other hand, has a slight edge when it comes to being the governor’s candidate. Sources around the G-5 governors had suggested that Nyesom Wike and his co-Governors might not want to support a candidate without a reasonable amount of influence in the political space, to probably avoid being mocked at the end.

Hence, Tinubu might appear as an indispensable option because he is a southern candidate (which has been the yearnings of Wike). His political influence might also get him the governor’s support. However, the issue of running with the Muslim-Muslim ticket might be a red flag.

Peter Obi of Labour party seems like a more balanced candidate when it comes to National unity and cohesion, considering his ticket type I.e Christian-Muslim, Northern-Southern.

Governor Wike might consider the former governor of Anambra state due to his potentials altogether with his undeniable track records but his seemingly low influence and an alleged lack of structure across the country might get him out of the option.

Kwankwaso has a very low chance when it comes to being Wike’s candidate. He is a northerner (which is probably against his interest for 2023 ). The NNPP is also quite immature in terms of political influence and structure.

In conclusion VANGUARD NEWS reported that Nyesom Wike had revealed that his preferred candidate would have the key quality of keeping to agreements.

Who do you think Governor Nyesom Wike might eventually choose?

Content created and supplied by: Chiazorkam (via 50minds

News )

#Nyesom #Wike #Candidate #Chances #Top #CandidatesNyesom Wike 2023 Candidate: What Are The Chances Of The Top 4 Candidates? Publish on 2023-01-19 19:27:47