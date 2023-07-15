NWC: “We are not the ones holding PDP against winning” – Ibrahim Abdullahi

Ibrahim Abdullahi, Deputy national publicity secretary, PDP, said that they (NWC) are not the ones holding PDP against winning.

Ibrahim Abdullahi made the statement in an interview with AIT during the Democracy program, when he was talking about the PDP internal squabbles, post-election, and Ijeoma asked that are the NWC ready to go for the party to survive because some members of the party are saying that, they should dissolve the current NWC and allow younger person.

Ibrahim Abdullahi responded that if the only thing that will revamp PDP and will lead it to winning the election and returning to Villa, is for the NWC to go, he had not seen any member of the NWC, 21 of them, that will disagree with that approach. However, he clarified that

“We (NWC) are not the ones holding the party against winning. He said that,

“The person who was responsible in ensuring PDP went on its knee, is no longer there, he has been sacked even by his ward. And that is Iyorchia Ayu. He brought dictatorship and tyranny in the management of our affairs.”

Ibrahim said he is speaking as an insider, and that less than 5 months Ayu came, they realise that he was not prepare for leadership. He said about bringing young person, he said experience really counts.

