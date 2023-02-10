NEWS

Nwauju revealed that Gov. Wike is planning to join APC, despite ridiculing us in the past

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State Chapter has said that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike is planning to join their party, despite the fact that he had in the past labeled the APC a “cancer party”. Darlington Nwauju, the Rivers State APC spokesperson, made the newest revelation while speaking to reporters in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Darlington Nwauju went on to say that they are surprised that Nyesom Wike is surreptitiously urging council chairmen in the state to canvass votes for Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate in the February 25 election. “Despite ridiculing us in the past, Governor Wike is planning to join APC through the backdoor,” Darlington Nwauju stated in a statement.

Continuing, Rivers APC stated that they have yet to recognise the governor’s desire to defect to the APC and that they will inform the public of their decision very soon.

