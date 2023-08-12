NURTW Confirms Arrest of National President, Tajudeen Baruwa, 3 Others

In a surprising twist of events, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has officially acknowledged the apprehension of Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, its National President, alongside three officials, without any reasonable justification.

According to the Vanguard, the arrests reportedly unfolded on Friday evening within the premises of the NURTW’s National Secretariat in Garki 2, Abuja.

Addressing the media on Saturday in Abuja, Mr. Isa Ore, the Deputy President of the Union, expressed his astonishment at the unfolding scenario. He disclosed, “Our preparations were centered around the forthcoming induction and swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected members of the National Administrative Council.

However, our plans were disrupted when the police unexpectedly arrived, instructed us to vacate the premises, and subsequently sealed off the secretariat without any discernible reason.”

The apprehended officials are presently confined at the Wuse Zone 3 Division, including Olayi Odion, the National Trustee; General Secretary Anthony Asogwa Chukudi; and Abdulrasak Yemi, the Principal Assistant Secretary, along with National President Baruwa.

“We were informed that this directive originated from higher authorities, leading to the detention of our President and other leadership figures at Wuse police station”.

Despite earnest efforts to establish contact with relevant authorities for clarification, the union has been left in the shadows. Expressing his frustration, he lamented, “I attempted to contact the FCT Commissioner of Police, but received word that he was not available in town.”

Reiterating the union’s stance, he affirmed their willingness to wholeheartedly cooperate with the authorities to promptly resolve this disconcerting predicament. The unforeseen detentions and the ensuing lockdown of the secretariat have plunged the NURTW into a state of uncertainty.

As of now, the union remains in a state of anticipation, eagerly awaiting further insight into the reasons behind these sweeping measures.

