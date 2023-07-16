Nullifying Election On The Basis Of 25% FCT Votes Could Lead To Chaos – Tinubu Tells Tribunal

As Nigerians continue to monitor proceedings at the ongoing Election Petitions Tribunal, All Progressives Congress (APC) flag bearer, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the court that any attempt to nullify the presidential polls on the basis of 25% votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) could plunge the country into chaos.

According to a report from THISDAY, on Friday, July 14, Tinubu’s legal representative, Wole Olanipekun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, presented their Written Address to the tribunal. Olanipekun argued that the claims made by the Labour Party and the People Democratic Party (PDP) that a candidate must obtain a mandatory twenty-five percent of the total votes in the FCT before being declared the winner lack constitutional support.

Olanipekun further emphasized that Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution, which describes Abuja as a distinct entity from other states in the Federation, does not include any punctuation (comma). He asserted that nullifying the entire presidential election based on the absence of a twenty-five percent vote count in Abuja could lead to a state of chaos and anarchy.

In his statement, he wrote: “We would like to draw the court’s attention to the fact that there is no punctuation (comma) in the entirety of Section 134(2)(b) of the Constitution, particularly after the usage of the term ‘States.’ Thus, the subsection must be read in a conjunctive manner, as clearly mandated by the Constitution. Furthermore, as per the constitutional imperative, the FCT is considered equivalent to the 37th State according to section 299 of the Constitution.

“With utmost respect, any interpretation deting from this understanding will result in chaos, anarchy, absurdity, and a distortion of the legislature’s true intent. Our courts have consistently adopted a purposeful approach to interpreting our Constitution, as exemplified in numerous precedents.”

Dear valued readers, kindly share your thoughts on this matter by dropping your comments on the section below.

Overdose_gist (

)