Nsukka Zone Businessmen Back Gov. Ugwuanyi for Senate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nsukka Zonal Amalgamated Traders’ Association (NZATA) members have voted to support Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in the upcoming election for the Enugu North Senatorial District.

More than twenty-six marketplaces in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone make up NZATA.

Yesterday, they informed the PDP’s Nsukka Zonal Campaign Office of their decision.

Barr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, Director-General of the PDP Campaign Council in the Enugu North Senatorial Zone, and other members of the Campaign Council attended the ceremony.

Mr. Dominic Ezema, chairman of the market association, praised the governor for his helpfulness, particularly to the traders’ association, and said that the association’s decision to support the governor was influenced by the positive changes that have been made throughout the state under the governor’s watch.

The state was able to flourish thanks to the calm and stability he had helped establish, and he was grateful to him for that.

“Gburugburu” (Governor Ugwuanyi) is approachable; he supplied palliatives to merchants during the COVID-19 outbreak.

When he was mayor two years ago, he distributed fire extinguishers and fire balls to the city’s marketplaces to prevent catastrophic fires.

He has also made Enugu State a safer and more secure place to live. “For all of these reasons and more, we’re making it official: We’re voting for him today,” he added.

The Campaign DG, Obetta, made a statement praising Governor Ugwuanyi’s tenure, saying that under his watch, Enugu State has seen a rise in the quality of its government.

He went on to say that “with the backing of Ndi Enugu and the Nsukka merchants association, Ugwuanyi would emerge as the winner” because “the PDP is a party with strong organization in Enugu State.”

The PDP has our vote from the governor’s mansion all the way down to Congress and the state legislature. He urged his fellow citizens to vote for Governor Ugwuanyi so that he might “continue his excellent activities” in the Senate.

According to Obetta, Ugwuanyi is the best candidate for the position because “he has done well for the state and should be rewarded with the Senate seat.”

He is the most qualified candidate for the position, and I urge everyone to cast their ballots in his favor. You merchants must get the support of at least five consumers for the PDP, he warned, and victory would be certain.

Former Association leader and current Special Adviser to Governor Ugwuanyi, Hon. Festus Onogwu, also addressed the crowd, praising the merchants for their solidarity and enthusiasm in backing Ugwuanyi.

He praised the governor’s work on behalf of the business community and urged voters to send him to the Senate.

Imoleayo98 (

)