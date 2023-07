Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Detains Benue Queens 3-0 (25-14, 25-9, 25-14) in the Women’s Match on Day 4 of the 2023 Nigeria Volleyball Premier League in Abuja on Sunday night.

