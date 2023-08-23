NEWS

NSCDC Strengthens Ties with the Garrison Command 7 DIV Nigerian Army

NSCDC STRENGTHEN TIES WITH THE GARRISON COMMAND 7 DIV NIGERIAN ARMY

In a remark to welcome the new Garrison Commander – Brigadier General Timothy Opurum, CC Musa Farouk Boyi acknowledged the subsisting relationship between the Nigerian Army and NSCDC saying the corps has enjoyed robust working relationship especially in the areas of training, weapon handling as well as the just concluded Unmaned Airial Vehicle (UAV) course for Officers and men of Borno State Command.

Consequently, we will continue to synergies with the military to achieve our organizational mandate. The Commandant further took the Garrison Commander on a long excursion on the activities of metal/iron scavengers known as (Ajakuta) whose nefarious activities in collaboration with some bad eggs in the system has continued to wreck havoc on government infrastructures which will inturn cause government a fortune to replace.

The Garrison Commander expressed delight with the submissions of CC Farouk on the activities of metal scavenger, he also pledged to sensitize his soldiers on the core mandate of NSCDC in the protection of Critical National Assets to avoid clashes. He finally assured the Commandant of his unalloyed support in the execution of the NSCDC’s core mandate.

CSC BABAWALE AFOLABI

National Public Relations Officer

NHQ, ABUJA

NSCDC (
)

