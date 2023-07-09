NSCDC parades 27 suspected thieves in Zamfara

The Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has publicly displayed 27 suspects whom they believe stole and sold illegal fertiliser inputs in the Zamfara region. In a statement issued on Friday, SC Ikor Oche, the Public Relations Officer for the Zamfara State Command, said that the suspects were nabbed from different parts of the town, Daily Post reports.

While on routine patrol in the Gusau metropolitan area, especially in the Tudun Wada Area and other dangerous areas labelled black spots in Gusau, Corps operatives reportedly arrested 22 male suspects with dangerous hair styles who belonged to some criminal gangs that specialized in phone snatching and other criminal activities.

The accused allegedly utilized knives and wires to strangle their victims. Near the Top Town Hotels bye- pass in Gusau at about 23: 30 local time, three young women, all under the age of twenty, were apprehended with what were considered to be intoxicating narcotics. He said that State Commandant Sani Mustapha had told the public that the Command will ensure the miscreants are punished.

One of the suspects was reportedly putting on a military uniform with which he wore to allegedly deceive his victims. The uniform was allegedly also used in torturing his victims. According to the statement, granular ammonium sulphate and muriate of potash were among the prohibited fertiliser that they discovered were allowed to be sold to the general public.

The statement also mentioned that in another development, approximately 108 unauthorized fertilizer inputs meant for industrial blending of fertilizers were impounded from some illicit dealers of the products in Gusau, a community located in Zamfara State. These fertilizers were reportedly intended to be utilized for the purpose of industrial fertilizer blending.

