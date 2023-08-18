NSCDC Intercepts Truck Laden With ‘Stolen Rail Tracks, Arrests Suspects

According to vanguard news, The Special Intelligence Squad under the Commandant General (CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intercepted an articulated DAF truck transporting significant amounts of vandalized rail track iron concealed within a load of iron scrap. This revelation was made public by NSCDC’s spokesperson, Babawale Afolabi, in a statement released in Abuja on Thursday. He stated that four individuals have been apprehended and are currently under custody for further investigations and legal actions in relation to the stolen materials.

According to Babawale, “On August 14, 2023, around 10:30 AM, the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, engaged in an operation targeting the illicit activities of rail line vandals, arrested four suspected vandals who posed as scavengers. Subsequently, it was discovered that these suspects had vandalized rail track irons and had hidden them among scrap iron materials. The vandalized rail track irons were then loaded onto a truck for transportation to buyers.”

He went on to explain that both the truck and the four suspects were apprehended along the Lafia-Akwanga-Abuja expressway, specifically at Sabon Pagi in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on a Monday. The individuals taken into custody include the 27-year-old truck driver, Anasi Ali. The other suspects are Yusuf Idris, 25; Hafis Idris, 18; and Nasiru Abdullahi, 28, who played the role of an escort. The seized items recovered from the vandals consist of a DAF truck, significant quantities of offloaded scrap iron, and a substantial amount of vandalized railway irons.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the stolen rail track irons and sleepers were loaded in Makurdi, Benue State, destined for an undisclosed iron and steel company in Ilorin, Kwara State, before the interception and arrest occurred.

