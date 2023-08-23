NSCDC Graduates 280 Participants of its Command and Staff College

NSCDC GRADUATES TWO HUNDRED AND EIGHTY PARTICIPANTS OF ITS COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

To further entrench his philosophy of training, welfare and manpower development, the commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abubakar Ahmed Audi, Ph.D, mni, OFR has stated that, “the significance of training cannot be overemphasized especially when viewed against the backdrop of the emerging security threats and the need to be proactive on the part of security agencies”

The Commandant General made the statement at the graduation ceremony of the course 001/2023 of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’, Command and Staff College in Jos, the Plateau State Capital.

Dr Audi said: “it’s expedient to inform you that this is the first in the series of capacity building programmes lined up to prepare the corps’ personnel physically, mentally and psychologically for the task ahead”.

The commandant General further explained that the Two Hundred and Eighty (280) were drawn from all the thirty six (36) states commands including the Federal capital territory (FCT) comprising One Hundred and Four female officers and One Hundred and Seventy Six male participants.

The CG while commending the participants for the performance, dedication, resilience, commitment and agility through out the duration of the course charged them to put into practice all they have learnt and be good ambassadors of the corps and the college.

Speaking earlier in his opening remarks, the Commandant of the NSCDC command and staff college, Assistant Commandant General (ACG) David Bille, said the participants were exposed to both academic and physical exercises during the duration of the course which include; staff course, staff duty, command course, administrative duty, intelligence and investigation and a leadership course at the Citizenship and leadership training centre, mountains school, Shere Hills, Jos among other courses.

He assured the commandant General that the participants are well equipped with requisite knowledge that will add to their professional disposition and value to the corps and the country in its entirety.

Goodwill will messages were given by the Garrison Commander, 3 Division, Nigeria Army, The commander, NAF 551 station, Jos, the commissioner of Police, Plateau State, The Commandant, NDLEA Academy, the comptroller NIS, Plateau State command, the Gbong Gwom, Jos and the Adagwom Izere, Jos North, where all participants were encouraged to live exemplary lives in their career.

Awards were given to best graduating participant; DSC Oluwaseun Abolurin and other participants who distinguished themselves academically and physically while the course lasted.

Signed:

CSC Babawale Afolabi

Corps Public Relations Officer

NSCDC NHQ, Abuja

NSCDC (

)