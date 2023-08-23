NSCDC CG SIS Nabs Suspected Rail Track Vandals in Nasarawa

COMMANDANT GENERAL’S SPECIAL INTELLIGENCE SQUAD (CG SIS) NABS FOUR SUSPECTED RAIL TRACK VANDALS IN NASARAWA

The Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad( CG’s SIS) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Squad( NSCDC) on Monday intercepted an articulated DAF truck conveying large quantities of vandalized rail track iron concealed inside iron scrap. Four suspects were also rounded up

This was disclosed by the NSCDC National Punlic Relations Officer, Babawale Afolabi in a release made available to the newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday adding that the four suspects have been taken into custody for further investigations and action.

“On 14th of August, 2023, about 1030hrs ,the CG’s Special Intelligence Squad, who are on specialized operation to checkmate nefarious activities of rail line vandals, arrested four suspected vandals who disguised as scavengers. It was later discovered that the suspects have vandalized rail track irons and concealed them inside scrap iron materials before loading the vandalized rail track irons into a truck that will convey them to the buyers” Babawale narrated.

Details of the truck was hiven as an articulated DAF truck with registration number BSA 899XA and the four suspected vandals are 27 years old Anasi Ali who is the driver of the truck. Others are Yusuf Idris, 25, Hafis Idris, 18 and Nasiru Abdullahi,28 who served as an escort.

“Item recovered from the vandals are; a DAF truck, large quantitities of offloaded scrap irons and large quantities of vandalized railways irons. ” Babawale added further.

The preliminary investigation carried out by the NSCDC revealed that the vandals loaded the rail truck irons and slippers in Makurdi, Benue State and concealed it inside scrap irons to disguise it as scraps and were the vandalized products to an undisclosed iron and steel company in Ilorin, Kwara State before they were intercepted and arrested.

In the meantime, the Commandant General Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR, has ordered full scale investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court.

Signed:

CSC BABAWALE AFOLABI

Corps Public Relations Officer

NSCDC NHQ, Abuja.

NSCDC (

)