NSCDC Boss Meets Niger Governor, Promised Enhanced Security Measure in the State

NSCDC BOSS MEETS NIGER GOVERNOR, PROMISE ENHANCED SECURITY MEASURES IN THE STATE

The Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR has promised to further enhance the working relationship of the NSCDC and other security agencies in order to rid Niger State of all the criminal elements that have been terrorising the State lately.

According to a release signed by the NSCDC director of the Public Relation Babawale Afolabi, the Commandant General made the pledge on Tuesday during his working visit to the Niger State Governor Umar Muhammed Bago adding that the Corps will strengthen their working synergy with sister agencies in the State.

“We came around to see for ourselves, a kind of on- the -spot assessment, of the security situation in Niger State and to familiarize with you. We hope to work on our synergy with other security agencies in the state and creat better security atmosphere for people of Niger State.”

In his address, governor Bago appreciated the timely visit of the NSCDC boss but lamented the nefarous activities of the bandits, cattle rustlers, illegal miners among other criminalities in the State adding that the farmers are worst hit as many have abandoned the farm lands due to fear of being attacked.

“Niger State is being refered to as food basket of the country largely due to our largest land mass in the country about (76.36km2) which is also suitable for agriculture and being made use by the government and large percentage of the people, but the growing security concern meant that our people are constantly at the mercy of bandits and other criminal elements.” the governor lamented.

The governor who also decried nefarious activities of the illegal miners in the State, promised to continue to work on how to better equiped the security agencies in the State by donating more vehicles and housing units.

The NSCDC boss who also seized the occasion to appreciate the governor’s kind gesture who recently donated hilux patrol vans and other security gadgets to the security agencies in the State however implored the governor to create more office structures for the NSCDC across all the 26 local governments in the State.

Signed:

CSC BABAWALE AFOLABI

National PRO,

NSCDC NHQ, Abuja

NSCDC (

)