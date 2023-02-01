This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NSCDC BAGS OUTSTANDING GOVERNMENT AGENCY AWARD, ASSURES OF ELECTION SECURITY.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has emerged as the best Leadership Government Agency of the year 2022.

The Corps on Tuesday received the award during the 14th Edition of the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards, themed “ Credible Elections and An Economy in Transition” in Abuja.

The NSCDC Commandant General (CG), Dr Ahmed Audi, after receiving the award, said that the recognition will further encourage personnel to work effectively in ensuring adequate security during the forthcoming elections.

Dr Audi said that the Corps had embarked on training and retraining of personnel to ensure proper electoral conduct during the elections.

He said that although the Nigeria Police is the lead election security agency, NSCDC will work closely with all security agencies to ensure peaceful participation by citizens.

“This award is a recognition of what the Corps has been doing to improve the life of personnel and to fulfil its core mandates.

“This will spur us to do more in the delivery of our mandates to the nation,” CG said.

He appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for allocating the right amenities in ensuring that NSCDC adequately protects the critical national asset and the country at large.

The CG further appreciated the management of Leadership Group Limited. alongside all stakeholders for recognizing the work efficacy of the Corps as he hoped for more of such recognitions to boost the morale of officers and men of the Corps.

The Special Guest of Honour at the event, Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, congratulated the awardees and commended the management of Leadership media for organising the event and recognizing distinguished individuals and organisations, both in the private and public sectors.

SIGNED:

DCC OLUSOLA ODUMOSU

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC RELATIONS

NSCDC NATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, ABUJA.

NSCDC (

)