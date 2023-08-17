NSCDC Arrests Four Suspected Rail Vandals Concealing Vandalized Tracks in Nasarawa State

According to Vangaurd report, The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has apprehended four individuals and seized a truck transporting a significant amount of vandalized rail tracks disguised within scrap iron materials. The arrest was conducted by the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad of the NSCDC along the Lafia-Akwanga-Abuja expressway in Sabon Pagi, Lafia, Nasarawa State.

According to Babawale Afolabi, the spokesperson for the Corps, the suspects were disguising themselves as scavengers. They had vandalized rail track irons and concealed them within scrap iron materials, intending to transport the vandalized rail track irons to buyers using an articulated DAF truck with registration number BSA 899XA.

The arrested individuals include Anasi Ali, the 27-year-old truck driver, as well as Yusuf Idris (25), Hafis Idris (18), and Nasiru Abdullahi (28), who served as an escort. The NSCDC recovered the DAF truck, a significant amount of offloaded scrap irons, and large quantities of vandalized railway irons.

Further investigation revealed that the vandals loaded the rail track irons and slippers in Makurdi, Benue State, concealing them within scrap irons to avoid suspicion. They were en route to an undisclosed iron and steel company in Ilorin, Kwara State when they were intercepted and arrested.

The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the incident, and the suspects will subsequently face legal charges.

This operation by the NSCDC underscores their commitment to combating criminal activities, particularly those targeting vital infrastructure like rail tracks. The timely interception and arrest of these suspects contribute to the protection and maintenance of critical transportation systems.

