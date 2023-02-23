Npower Beneficiaries Kick Off Campaign Rally, Declare Support For Tinubu [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Execellency, The Executive Deputy Governor Of Zamfara State, Senator Hassan Nasiha has received the visit of Npower Beneficiaries at the Government House in Gusau the capital city of Zamfara State.

According to a report, the beneficiaries went to show their solidarity to the all progressive congress and also declare their support to the APC Governorship and Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

During the campaign rally, They were Addressed by Senator Nasiha and other Stakeholders across the state.

Speaking earlier today, he revealed many strategic ways to win the upcoming general elections in Nigeria.

Mr Nasiha furthermore urged the beneficiaries to get their permanent voters card ready inorder to participate in the electoral exercise.

He also used this great opportunity to thanked and appreciate the delegates for their support towards the success of Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the special assistant to the deputy Governor Of Zamfara State, Honourable Baura Lawal Baba.

