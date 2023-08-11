NPFL:Why Ighalo should consider a move to Enyimba

Having seen his contract expire in June, former Super Eagles attacker Odion Ighalo is currently without a team. During his time at Al-Hilal, the former Watford and Manchester United striker was successful, helping the team win the Saudi League in 2021–2022.

He emerged as the League’s top scorer in the 2022/2023 Season. As a result of his impressive performances, the 34 year old has been linked with a return to the Saudi League.

There are rumors that Al Wehda is interested in signing the 34-year-old. Although a transfer to the lucrative Saudi league may be alluring, the former Super Eagles attacker should consider signing with a domestic league team instead.

The striker himself has talked about the idea in a recent interview. Although he did give some conditions for his return. “If security is guaranteed, along with good media coverage and competent referees, I can play for six months or even a year without receiving a salary.”

Enyimba Fc of Aba is the only team that fulfills Ighalo’s description. The Peoples Elephant, the current league champions, will participate in next season’s CAF Champions League competition.

If Ighalo really wants to return home, Enyimba’s history in African club football is a good fit for his profile.

Kanu Nwankwo is another element. The former Super Eagles and Arsenal legend was most recently named the club’s chairman. Many people are depending on the Super Eagles legend to infuse professionalism and much-needed development into the team and the League as a whole.

Ighalo’s signing would be a significant step in the right direction because it would increase interest in and viewership of the League. Ahmed Musa was the last well-known player to participate in the League, and we are all aware of the significance of his presence at Kano Pillars. Everyone scrambled to get a sight of the Super Eagles captain, therefore Kano Pillars home games were packed to capacity.

Ighalo’s arrival will probably have more impact given his recent form that saw him topple Ronaldo in the Saudi League scorers chart.

Additionally, it will provide Enyimba a chance to win the CAF Champions League again after their last victory in 2004. Based on his pedigree, Ighalo would be a threat to opposition teams across Africa, which would be advantageous for the Aba-based club.

Only three titles have been won by Ighalo in his career: the Saudi Kings Cup, the Saudi Pro-League, and the Chinese FA Cup. He will add to his trophy collection if he can lead the team to victory. Additionally, he has a chance to win the Nigerian Premier League.

His presence in the League will undoubtedly be advantageous to several players. The players will benefit from his professional experience. Enyimba will benefit financially as well because they will profit from merchandising and ticket sales.

