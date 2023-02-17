NPF Begin Investigation Of Ex-Governor Obiano, Senior Officers For Alleged Killing In Anambra.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed that it is investigating a former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, oil magnate, Arthur Eze and some senior police officers for their alleged involvement in killings and kidnappings in Anambra State.

The investigation follows a tweet by Epiphany The First (@Kirtyprincezam2), which included photographs of the former governor, Arthur Eze, CSP Patrick Agbazue, SP Princess Nwode, and SPO Harrison as the faces “who know about the deaths and kidnapping happening around Anambra State”.

In response to the tweet, Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the Force Headquarters was aware of the case and was already investigating it with all seriousness it deserved. “The IGP personally has stepped into the case, and we hope to speak, officially, to the matter. Please be calm while we take necessary action. Thanks,” Adejobi said.

The allegations of killings and kidnappings in Anambra State have raised tension and fear among the citizens, who are calling for justice and an end to the violence. It is hoped that the investigations by the Nigeria Police Force will bring to light the truth regarding these allegations, while also ensuring that justice is served.

The investigations by the Police are a positive step in the direction of ending the violence and restoring peace and security in Anambra State. It is also hoped that the investigation will result in the apprehension of the perpetrators of these acts so that they can be brought to justice and the victims can receive justice and closure.

Source: SaharaReporters.

Businessadvocate (

)