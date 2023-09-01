NPC seeks military support to deliver credible census

The chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, has sought the support of the Nigerian Army to conduct a credible census in Nigeria.

Mr Kwarra made the call when he paid a courtesy call to the Chief of Defence Staff, Christopher Musa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Mr Kwarra said the visit was to thank the CDS for the good job the military had been doing for the country, adding that they had continued to defend their territorial integrity of Nigeria and making sure that the nation experience peace.

NPC boss said the military had also continued to support the commission in the preparation for the census.

“The census, which was supposed to have been conducted in April, was put on hold pending the new administration. Mr President has reassured us that the census will be conducted,” stated Mr Kwarra. “We are here to seek the support of the army in providing security coverage for functionaries, offices at the state and local government levels, as well as having access to the military barracks nationwide.”

Mr Musa said the military would be ready to support the NPC to ensure a credible census.

The army general said the military recognises the importance of the census, saying that a comprehensive census would ensure that developmental processes and growth for the country were followed adequately.

“So, it is going to be a comprehensive thing, and they include the aspect of logistics, and the military has a very comprehensive logistics system that works very well wherever we are,” added Mr Musa. “We are going to put all those available to ensure that we have a successful census.”

(NAN)