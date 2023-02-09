NPC Says That Despite Security Challenges, Census Will Be Held In Sambisa Forest.

According to the Punch Newspaper, the National Population Commission (NPC) Chairman, Nasiru Isa Kwarra, has said that despite the security challenges in the region, the NPC would ensure that the census will also be held in Sambisa forest.

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

Kwarra announced this at the inauguration of the population and housing national census publicity committee in Abuja, where he also noted that although all structures had been captured and geo-coded, there was still need for advocacy, publicity and public enlightenment.

More so, Kwarra noted that the census would hold immediately after the forthcoming general elections, and because of that, there remains a need for the commission to inform and educate Nigerians on the need to support the commission by making themselves available for the census.

Finally, he called on all concerned bodies to ensure that everything is put in place for the smooth conduct of the forthcoming census, and it would help in the planning of the future economy of the country.

Content created and supplied by: FrankChukwu (via 50minds

News )

#NPC #Security #Challenges #Census #Held #Sambisa #ForestNPC Says That Despite Security Challenges, Census Will Be Held In Sambisa Forest. Publish on 2023-02-09 20:35:11