This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

NPC Advises Staff And Enumerators Against Partisanship And Laxness

The warning was delivered by Prof. Habibat Isa-Jimoh, Kogi NPC Federal Commissioner, at the start of a three-day training session for state facilitators and specialised workers that was conducted in Lokoja Metropolis.

According to Isa-Jimoh, the 2023 census is so important to the federal government that it will put up with any attempts to disparage it in any way.

The Commissioner stated that “the government and international Community are waiting to have a correct, credible, and acceptable census for national development purposes,” who was speaking on behalf of the State NPC Director.

“As a result, anyone who attempts to undermine this census exercise through partisanship and laxity, as was done in 2006, would face harsh repercussions and punishments.

“We expect you to make sure you have no affiliation with any political structures when you are out in the field, especially if you wear T-shirts and caps from political parties.

A successful, credible, and acceptable census will benefit you in the end as a citizen,” he lectured. “As field workers or enumerators, you should consider Nigeria first and above money and execute your work without any form of laxity.”

Prof. Makanjuole Osagbemi, the commission’s national monitoring consultant, also spoke and urged the attendees to take the training seriously in order to gain the knowledge necessary to conduct the census correctly this time.

In order to provide the best for the country, he pleaded with them to do their absolute best. “We shall seriously monitor your work out there at the field more so we don’t want anything to go wrong,” he said.

According to Nnamdi Ifeanyi, the NPC State Field Coordinator, all enumerators would receive payment in full and on time, therefore they shouldn’t interfere with the national assignment.

Ifeanyi declared, “We respect all our field officers, including the enumerators, staffers, and monitors from whom we expect nothing less than the best, for a successful and acceptable census to the government and the world community.”

Content created and supplied by: DannyEkon (via 50minds

News )

#NPC #Advises #Staff #Enumerators #Partisanship #LaxnessNPC Advises Staff And Enumerators Against Partisanship And Laxness Publish on 2023-01-24 23:59:06