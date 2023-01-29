‘Now with the CBN naira redesign, the Senate have become spokesmen for the poor’ – Rudeboy laments

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Paul Okoye known professionally as Rudeboy took to social media to send a very strong message to the general public ahead of the 2023 general election which is scheduled to take place next month.

In a post shared on social media, Rudeboy stated that during the pandemic, people were hungry, government officials kept food items away from their citizens and the Senate were silent and dumb because it didn’t affect them.

He further stressed that with the new CBN naira redesign, the Senates has become spokesman for the poor because it affects them.

“During Pandemic, people were hungry, where was the senate when the palliative were discovered?, Same government were hiding food from their citizens, they were silent and dumb because it doesn’t affect them. Now with the CBN naira redesign, they became spokesmen for the poor because it affects them, Naija wise up”, Rude boy wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general.

