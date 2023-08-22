Now They’re Studying Geography After the Earthquake — Sen. Sani On Reported Opposition Merger Talks

Senator Shehu Sani has said that the speculation that the opposition is planning to unite to present a formidable common front against the ruling All Progressives Congress is good for the nation’s democracy.

The former lawmaker stated this in a post his Twitter handle. He wrote:

“The speculation that the opposition is planning to unite is good for democracy; now they are studying geography after the earthquake.”

But trust him not to disappoint when it comes to cracking up his audience even when passing across a serious and important message. And so, in his trademark style, he added that the opposition is now studying Geography after the earthquake, a reference to the defeat that each major opposition party—the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)—suffered in the 2023 presidential election because they chose to go it alone.

There are speculations in the media that the three parties are currently in merger talks discussing the possibility of forming a formidable party that can effectively wrest power from the APC.

Yesterday, Arise , quoting a sister news outlet reported that the candidates of the three parties in the 2023 presidential election, Reactions As Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso (NNPP) are at the forefront of the plan. The report quoted sources privy to the discussions as saying that the parties are considering fighting as one unit if the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) orders a rerun election. And if the tribunal’s verdict favours the APC, setting up a formidable party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

But many of those who reacted to the tweet were skeptical that such a merger would ever happen, citing the presidential ambitions of each of the three men involved as the main reason for their doubt. They wonder which of them would step down his ambition for the merger to work. Others saw the talks as too little too late or medicine after death, saying it should have happened before the 2023 elections. But a few others said it is a welcomed development, adding that it’s better late than never.

Read some selected comments here:

Ifyafrica (

)