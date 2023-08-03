Now, The Vice President Takes Home About N2m, Meanwhile, The CBN Governor Earns About N10m – Ahmed

A member of the defunct All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to former President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme, Ismaeel Ahmed has reacted to the allowances being received by public servants in the country.

Recall that many Nigerians have called for the reduction of the salaries and emoluments of public office holders as one of the ways to help Nigerians cushion the effect of the removal of fuel subsidy in the country.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had on the 29th of May, 2023 announced the removal of fuel subsidy. The removal of fuel subsidy has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians across the country.

The Nation paper reported that Ismaeel Ahmed, while reacting to the pecks of office of the public office holders, he said; “That is what I’m telling you. The governance system makes other provisions for him to augment it, but it’s not realistic. The president earns about N2.5 million. Is that realistic? Now, the vice president takes home about N2 million. Meanwhile, the CBN governor earns about N10 million”

He added; “Let’s face facts, somebody working in the Ministry of Communications is earning N100,000 and his colleague in NCC, a department under the Ministry of Communication, takes home about N700,000. This is a fact. Why do we keep doing things as if nobody knows where the problem is coming from?”

