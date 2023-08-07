“Now That Tinubu Is King, My Business Is To Reduce Hatred Because It’s Fruitless” – Osita Okechukwu

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, Osita Okechukwu has come out to say that under the current administration, he is only interested in the infrastructural development that could happen in the South East and not any other tril matters going on in the region.

According to Osita Okechukwu who appeared in an interview on Arise TV tonight, he was the only one from the South east who wrote a public statement, telling Tinubu to step aside as it’s the turn of the South East to produce a president. But with Tinubu now the president, his business is to reduce hatred as it cannot take the South East forward.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV this morning…

“I have said it severally that I am not interested in the juicy appointments from Tinubu, neither for myself nor anyone. I am interested in the infrastructural development that will happen in the South East that can transform the country. I am not President Tinubu’s apologist, I was the only person from the south east who made a public statement telling Tinubu to step aside as it’s the South east turn. He should use his heavy war chest to nominate anyone from the east and the nest day, his camp replied me and said that the king maker wants to be king.”

“Now that he is king, my business is to reduce hatred because it’s fruitless.”

Watch the full interview here. Start from 12:00

AnnSports (

)