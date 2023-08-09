Now that the ousted Bazoum has allegedly resigned And asked to go home, what will ECOWAS do? – Daniel Bwala

One of the prominent figures within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a member of the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign council, Daniel Bwala, has raised a question regarding the response of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) following the alleged forced resignation and release to home of the deposed president of Niger Republic, Bazoum. This situation has prompted Bwala to wonder about ECOWAS’s next steps.

Recall that the president of Niger Republic was recently removed from office by a military group led by Colonel Abdourahamane Tchiani. This event occurred just a few days ago, leading to the president’s ousting. After the change in leadership took place, ECOWAS convened to discuss the matter. In a noteworthy decision, they opted to employ military intervention in an effort to reinstate the ousted president to his former position of power.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Daniel Bwala posted a thought-provoking query. He questioned the actions that ECOWAS might take now that the ousted president has reportedly been coerced into signing his resignation letter and subsequently allowed to return home.

