According to the Premium Times, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has proposed a cabinet of 28 people. Former governors of Kaduna and Rivers states, Nasir El-Rufai and Nyesom Wike, respectively, are among the nominees. Senate President Godswill Akpabio made the announcement on Thursday during plenary by reading the names from the letter.

Mr. Kenneth Okonkwo has responded to this news on his verified Twitter account this evening. He said there is nothing remarkable about Tinubu’s cabinet list that was submitted to the Senate. He also complained about how long it took to put together the list, saying it shouldn’t have taken more than a day but actually went on for two.

Mr. Okonkwo was surprised by the delay and questioned the rationale behind it. He then urged the general public to evaluate the list for themselves, suggesting that it was devoid of original ideas. He tweeted harsh criticism of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party, calling it “anti-people” and claiming it is having a bad impact on Nigeria. He was so dissatisfied with the party’s leadership that he even called for it to be “exorcised” from the country.

Many Nigerians are likely to have different viewpoints on the nomination of the 28 candidates for ministerial positions, therefore this news has ignited conversations. The Senate’s deliberations and ultimate decisions on the nominations remain to be seen, especially in light of the criticisms and public scrutiny the list has already received.

Now that the list of ministers has been released, you may decide for yourself whether or not we were correct. I find the two-month delay in releasing this list puzzling. Is there anything here that will require more than a day to mull over? The APC is a possessed, anti-people party that must be driven out of Nigeria.

